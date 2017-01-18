  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Government for Citizens head resigns

    20:49, 18 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Daniyar Erenchinov has been relieved from his post as Chairman of the Board of "Government for citizens" State Corporation. This was reported by the press service of Ministry of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan.

    "Today on 18 January, Chairman of Board of "Government for citizens" State Corporation resigned upon his own request ahead of schedule. State Corporation Board of Directors accepted resignation of Erenchinov Daniyar", the statement reads.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals News Society Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!