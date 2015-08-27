Government, IAEA ink agreement on establishing LEU bank in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana has held a ceremony of signing the agreement on establishing the Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan.

The document was inked by the Government of Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The ceremony was attended by representatives of the UN Security Council member-states including the United Kingdom, Russia, the USA, China and France, reps of donor countries of the project - the EU, Norway, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov have signed the document on behalf of Kazakhstan and Director General Yukiya Amano - on behalf of the IAEA. The Bank will be located it the territory of the Ulba Metallurgical Plant (UMP) in Ust Kamenogorsk. According to the press service of the MFA, the following documents were signed: Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the IAEA on establishing the IAEA LEU Bank in the Republic of Kazakhstan; Technical Agreement between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the IAEA on concrete measures to be taken to create the IAEA LEU Bank in the Republic of Kazakhstan; Technical Services Agreement on the facility operator. It is assumed that the LEU bank will provide the participating countries reliable access to fuel for nuclear power plants. In addition, the creation of the LEU bank will help to reduce the risk of proliferation of secret technologies.