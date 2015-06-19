GOVERNMENT: Implementation of five institutional reforms begins in Kazakhstan in January 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan sets the budget for the next three years with the consideration of low prices for Kazakhstani export goods. Kazakhstan pays a great attention to social responsibility of entrepreneurs and prevention of growth of unemployment.

The Parliament of Kazakhstan approved the reports of the Government and the Accounts Committee on execution of the budget for 2014. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov noted that the economic situation in the world had dramatically changed, thereat the Government planned to change its approaches for setting the budget for the next years. Besides, the Government prepares a package of draft laws for implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps", these bills will be submitted to the Parliament in September. Moreover, the Prime Minister informed that the pace of development of singe-industry towns would slow down because of the situation on the world markets.

Besides, Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev informed that it was planned to allocate about KZT 1.1 trln for development of single-industry towns by 2020.

At the sitting of the nationwide coalition of the democratic forces "Kazakhstan-2050", Y. Dossayev informed that the implementation of five institutional reforms would begin in January 2016. In particular, a new system of remuneration of labour of civil servants will be introduced already in January. The optimization of the judiciary system will begin within the second institutional reform. The reforms of the construction sector will start within the third reform since July 1.

During the trip to Aktobe region, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdybek Saparbayev held a republican meeting on social responsibility of entrepreneurs where he noted great opportunities for development of entrepreneurship and attractiveness of the business climate. He emphasized that the state supported business within the framework of implementation of the Business Road Map-2020, Employment Road Map-2020 and other state programs. In turn, businessmen have to bear social responsibility and work for the good of the society.

The Deputy Prime Minister also held a meeting on the issues of local content with the participation of heads of companies working in different spheres. B. Saparbayev raised a serious of important issues that require immediate attention. In particular, he noted that some companies had problems of backdated salaries that totaled more than KZT 41 mln.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting on the issues of Kazakhstan position in the Doing Business Index. Representatives of the state agencies of Kazakhstan informed the World Bank about the measures taken in order to improve the positions of the country in the rating. Back in April a special delegation of Kazakhstan presented reforms implemented in Kazakhstan within the amendments to the laws "On public administration", "On measures on improvement of entrepreneurship activity in Kazakhstan", "On restriction of public participation in entrepreneurship activity". As a result of the presentation, the World Bank positively appraised the reforms held in Kazakhstan.

B. Sagintayev also held a meeting on the progress of implementation of state program "Burly Zhol" for 2015-2019. The priority projects aimed at expansion of the domestic market, increase of the transit and export potential of the country and development of infrastructure will be implemented within the state program during the next four years.

Upon completion of the meeting, B. Sagintayev urged ministries, regional administrations, administrations of Astana and Almaty cities to keep the pace in fulfillment of the plan on implementation of "Nurly Zhol" program.