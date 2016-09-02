GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan can become e-commerce centre for EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan can become the centre of logistics and e-commerce for the Eurasian Economic Union countries. The Government will allocate additional 30.2 bln tenge for agro-industrial complex development.

On September 1, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev opened the second session of the Kazakh Parliament of the sixth convocation.

Welcoming the participants, the President stressed that both the Parliament and the Government must more thoroughly control budget utilization process. The problem of non-utilization of budgetary funds exists still at sectoral and regional levels. “The allocated funds must be spent on boosting economy, ensuring employment and increasing people’s well-being,” he added.

Prime Minister Karim Massimov met this week with Chairman of the Central Bank of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah Bin Saoud Al-Thani.

The meeting was held as part of implementation of the agreements reached during the Kazakh Leader’s visit to Qatar last year. Along with the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, the top-level visit ended with achievement of mutual understanding in most important areas of cooperation, namely in banking and investment spheres.

Thus, the National Bank of Kazakhstan signed memorandums of cooperation with the Central Bank of the State of Qatar and Qatar Financial Centre.

The meeting of Karim Massimov with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Saoud Al-Thani focused on cooperation in banking sector including within the Astana International Financial Centre.

On Thursday, Karim Massimov held a meeting at the Ministry of Internal Affairs during which Minister Kalmukhanbet Kassymov reported about the course of formation and the measures on improvement of the local police service.

Established in January 2016 as per the 30th paragraph of the 100 Specific Steps National Program, the local police service enabled the internal affairs structures to move to a new format of ensuring law and order.

First Vice PM of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev had a meeting today with CEO of JUMORE E-commerce Co., Ltd Lu Hongxiang in China's Hangzhou

“As per experts’ estimations, Kazakhstan can be a centre of logistics and e-commerce for the EEU countries and can achieve global indicator of e-commerce share – 4% of the total volume of retail trade in the world. For this, we need to review the approaches to logistics, develop the networks of goods delivery and expand the range of banking services,” Sagintayev said.

According to him, Сhina’s experience in e-commerce development is of great interest for Kazakhstan.

Chinese side expressed interest in establishing cooperation with Kazakhstan under the Internet+ program and launching new mechanisms of cooperation in internet-commerce, internet-industry, new digital technologies etc.

Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov held a telephone conference for discussing the situation in agriculture of Zhambyl region and its problems.

The region’s representatives touched upon the problem of lack of subsidies for livestock breeding. Thus, 2.1 bln tenge is required additionally for the region’s livestock breeding sector, and the amount of investment subsidies required makes 2.8 bln tenge.

Alongside, the Ministry of Agriculture and regional akimats compiled an additional 30.2 bln tenge budgetary request, due to economic growth and increased employment. 5.7 bln tenge out of this sum will be given to Zhambyl region. The budgetary request was approved by the ministries of finance and national economy.