GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan deepens cooperation with China and Islamic Development Bank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform deepens cooperation with China and the Islamic Development Bank. The pension savings of Kazakhstanis will be used in Kazakhstan only.

Last week Prime Minister of Kazakhstan paid an official visit to China. At the meeting with Xi Jinping the Prime Minister discussed development of the Kazakh-Chinese relations.

The Head of Government conveyed the President of China the best regards of Nursultan Nazarbayev and expressed his gratitude for invitation to visit China and for congratulation on the Independence Day. The Prime Minister emphasized that regular meetings at different levels allow to fulfill the reached agreements between the two countries. Besides, the sides expressed mutual interest to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade and economic, industrial and innovation, industrial and investment spheres.

Then, Prime Minister also familiarized with the activity the Kazakh-Chinese logistics park. Besides, he took part in a launch of the first container train from Lianyungang to Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Duisburg city in Germany.

K. Massimov took part in the 3 rd sitting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council in Beijing. The Kazakh Premier stressed that the Business Council was established on the initiative of presidents of Kazakhstan, China.

Upon completion of the sitting of the Business Council, a package of bilateral commercial documents totaling USD 10 dollars were signed.

K. Massimov even offered head of Alibaba Grouop Jack Ma a post of his adviser. At the meeting the sides discussed the prospects of development of payment systems, cloud computing and the impact of the internet trading on export business potential.

As the Ministry of Agriculture informs the Islamic Development Bank will allocate USD 411 million for completion of the projects on provision of drinking water in Almaty, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions.