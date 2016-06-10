GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan develops investment programs for six macro-regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan raises its spending on implementation of Nurly Zhol Governmental Program of Infrastructure Development. The Government develops investment programs for six macro-regions of the country. The volumes of industrial and civil construction in Kazakhstan rose by 6% in Q1 2016.

At a meeting of the Government, Prime Minister Karim Massimov charged the Cabinet members to take a set of appropriate measures due to terrorist attack in Aktobe city on June 5.

“The Head of State took this issue under his personal control. The law-enforcement structures must accomplish the operation. local administrations and all governmental structures must take all required measures,” said Massimov.

In turn, Governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev reported about the situation in the region at the Cabinet's meeting. According to him, the socio-political situation in the region is stable now and is under control of the local executive and law-enforcement structures.

***

Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev informed about the plans on implementation of Nurly Zhol program in 2016. According to him, 839.9 bln tenge will be allocated this year from the National Fund for the program’s implementation. 503.4 bln of this sum will be allocated as target transfers to the national budget, while 336.5 bln tenge will be provided through the funded loans of the national holdings. 99.1 bln tenge or 12% of the allocated amount were utilized as of June 1, 2016. Last year, Nurly Zhol program was financed at 770.1 bln tenge, 705.3 bln of which (or 92%) were fully utilized.

Bishimbayev told also about housing construction in Kazakhstan. Thus, in 2016-2017, Baiterek National holding plans to commission 324,500 sq m of rental housing or approximately 5,600 apartments and 366,500 sq m of mortgage housing or 6,400 apartments.

***

Vice Minister of National Economy Roman Sklyar reported about the situation in civil and industrial construction at a roundtable meeting in the Majilis. According to him, despite complicated economic situation and decline in many sectors of economy, housing construction sector observes growth. Due to stimulation of civil and industrial construction spheres, the gross domestic product has risen by 6%, as per preliminary data. Last year, the volume of commissioned housing exceeded the level of year 2014 by 19%.



***

Zhaik Sharabasov, Deputy Director of the Interregional Cooperation Analysis and Evaluation of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, informed of development of investment programs for six macro-regions of the country. He said it at the Interregional Forum on Regional Development and Management in Astana. These investment programs are aimed at defining investment priorities for each macro-region, based on their comparative advantages, formation of regional drivers of economic growth, development of small and medium-sized businesses around the major regional projects, and ensuring macro-economic diversification and import substitution. For three years, the Ministry of National Economy has been closely cooperating with the European Union’s "Regional Development of Kazakhstan" project team. The aim of the project is to contribute to balanced regional development and improvement of living standards of Kazakhstan’s regions. The EU project provides advice and methodological assistance to the central and local executive bodies on topical issues of improving governance.

At a meeting of Nur Otan Party's faction in the Majilis, Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova informed about the decision to establish the Public Healthcare Service which will include sanitary-epidemiological service, healthy lifestyle service and nutrition rationalization service.