GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan develops monotowns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Karim Massimov held a meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the selector mode, during which the sides discussed the issues of monotowns and cities development.

Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev reported that in 2014, compared with 2011, the number of active enterprises in one-company towns grew on average by 20% and amounted to 29.5 thousand. The unemployment rate during this period decreased in all single-industry towns. In 2014, the unemployment rate in the country amounted to 5 per cent, while in monotowns - 4.7 percent. Compared with 2011 the proportion of people with incomes below the subsistence minimum decreased in 25 single-industry towns. This year, the government allocated 16.6 billion tenge for the development of single-industry towns including 3.3 billion tenge for supporting SMEs. The program of preferential car loan, launched in the framework of the presidential initiative "Nurly Zhol", has made a significant increase in sales of domestically produced vehicles. At the end of May the number of sold cars amounted to 2611 units compared to 1161 units in April. Last week, Kazakhstan finalized the negotiations of its World Trade Organization membership in terms with WTO members at the Working Party meeting on Kazakhstan's accession. The draft WTO Accession Package will be submitted to members for formal approval when the meeting reconvenes on 22 June. The project of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan called "Electronic auction of property" was recognized as the best at the international competition in Geneva themed "The best projects of the High-level meetings on information society -2015". There were presented projects from Kazakhstan, Russia, Poland, Singapore, Colombia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Benin and one international organization. The Ministry of Agriculture reported that, in order to strengthen sand bed on the dried bottom of the Aral Sea about 20 thousand hectares were planted with saxaul.