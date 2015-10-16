GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan expanding capacity of auto industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Government of Kazakhstan is instructed to take measures to protect and support domestic producers raising competitiveness of their goods and services. Kazakhstan plans to increase car production to 200 thousand cars per year.

The Government will continue to support domestic producers of goods and services using local content requirements. This week President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting of the Security Council which discussed the state and prospects of Kazakhstan's participation in the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the international geopolitical situation. President stressed that the EEU has good prospects despite the unfavorable world market conditions and other external conditions that do not allow unlocking the full potential of the integration association. At the same time, measures are needed to minimize the impact of negative factors on the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan and activities of the EEU in general. Head of State drew attention to elaboration of measures to protect and support domestic producers, raising competitiveness of goods and services on the regional and EEU markets.

In addition, the meeting of the Security Council has considered topical issues of the international agenda, situation in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

President Nazarbayev noted the need for careful monitoring of the processes in the world and the region in order to timely develop measures aimed at prevention of risks and threats to national security. Prime Minister Karim Massimov held a meeting with President of AVTOVAZ JSC Bo Inge Andersson and Chairman of the Board of Directors of BIPEK AUTO Anatoly Balushkin. The meeting discussed the progress in the construction of automobile factory of a full cycle in Ust-Kamenogorsk city of East Kazakhstan region. Partners reported that the auxiliary manufactures of building materials are already in operation, and they have begun to lay engineering communications at the future plant. According to the Ministry for Investment and Development, in 2014 Kazakhstan assembled more than 40 thousand motor cars. There are several companies in Kazakhstan producing motor vehicles: "ASIA AUTO", "Saryarka automotive industry", "Agromashholding", "Hyundai", "SemAZ", and "KamAZ engineering". The companies produce 42 kinds of passenger cars, 21 types of trucks, 18 types of load carriers, 3 types of tractors and 3 models of buses. Kazakhstan plans to launch two large projects on cars' assembling. After the implementation of these projects Kazakhstan will annually produce up to 200 thousand motor cars. At a roundtable in the Senate Finance Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said that within nine months of the current year the plan of revenues to the state budget has been executed by 100.3 %. The budget received 3.2 trillion tenge. At a press conference in Central Communications Service vice Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliev said that Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO will defend the right to establish requirements for local content in contracts for subsoil use. Although, 20-percent discount in relation to Kazakhstani producers and services in the procurement of subsoil users is preserved. Today, October 16, Burabai resort town in Akmola region has hosted a session of the CIS Heads of State Council chaired by Kazakhstan. A sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was held there as well. The participants have discussed a series of themes including the main aspects of joint countering terrorist threats, ensuring security and law and order as well as cooperation among the law-enforcement structures of the CIS member-states.