GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan getting ready for economic development at low oil prices

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Government has developed a scenario of economic development if oil prices fall below 20 U.S. dollars per barrel and promises to fulfill all social obligations. The Cabinet plans also to launch flight connections with the world's leading financial centres and to adopt a decision on using the reserves of the Unified Pension Savings Fund.

First Vice Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek attended a meeting of the Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security, during which he told that Kazakhstan planned to build a bypass railroad on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border. He explained that the bill was under approval. The 28-km route will run through the territories with almost no settlements, he added.

At a briefing at the Office of the Central Communications Service, Executive Secretary of the Civil Service Affairs Ministry Sayan Akhmetzhanov told about the ways of recruitment of civil servants within new reforms.

The recruitment will cove three stages. The first stage is a comprehensive testing, which will allow to examine the candidates' knowledge of legislation. The second stage is automated evaluation of personal skills and adherence to the values of civil service. The third stage is an interview.



Vice Minister of the Civil Service Affairs Aigul Shaimova added that those civil servants imposed disciplinary penalties, will be deprived of bonuses.

Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev familiarized himself with the activities of the investors service sectors at the Public Service Center in Astana.

According to the Minister, henceforth foreign investors will be able to receive all licensing documents and all required services at the special sectors in public service centres.

At the meeting of the board, Minister Issekeshev informed that Kazakhstan planned to launch flight connections with major financial centres of the world.

According to the information of the Ministry, seven flights were launched in 2015. These flights are from Astana to Kazan, Seoul, Paris, Tbilisi, from Atyrau to Mineralnye Vody, from Kyzylorda to Moscow and from Almaty to Tomsk.

All the expenses for the social sphere will be preserved in Kazakhstan, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev told at the press conference in the CCS dedicated to the results of the activity of the Government of the country in 2015.

"Taking into account the recent fall of prices for oil and volatility in the world markets, the Head of State ordered the Government to develop different action plans for development of the economy of Kazakhstan under different conditions of oil prices, including 20 dollars per barrel. These scenarios will be discussed at the sitting of the Council of the Economic Policy on Tuesday, January 19. Probably, we will have to make serious decisions regarding the national budget. The audit of expenditures will be held as well as inefficient spheres of financing determined," B. Sagintayev stressed.

He also informed that funds would be allocated from the national budget for implementation of additional tasks.

"This special reserve planned for 2016 will total KZT 225.5 bln," B. Sagintayev informed.

In turn, Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov informed that the Government of Kazakhstan developed a scenario in case of the price for oil drops to 20 dollars per barrel and below.

"The Government monitors the situation. We were given instructions, and now we are busy developing action plans for development of the economy under the condition of different oil prices including 30 dollars per barrel and 20 dollars per barrel and even below this level. Therefore, we have no fears about the issues of financing," B. Sultanov told.

Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev also noted that the decision on using the funds of the JSC "Integrated Accumulative Pension Fund" would be made in February 2016.