GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan improves pension system, introduces new regulatory mechanisms in construction sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week President Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired a meeting attended by Prime Minister Karim Massimov, First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev, head of the Presidential Administration Nurlan Nigmatulin and Assistant to the President Nurlan Onzhanov.

The meeting mainly focused on the current state of Kazakhstan's economy, its further development and organization of EXPO 2017 in Astana. Besides, preparations for celebration of historic milestones including the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh khanate, the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a number of other international events were touched upon at the meeting. The Kazakh President drew attention of those present to the fact that global economic turbulence undermines Kazakhstan's economy. "Despite all difficulties we must prevent slowdown in growth rates and deterioration of social status of our citizens. We must overcome these challenging times," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed. Ministry of Health and Social Development, explained the law "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on pension provision" which was signed by Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev on August 2. The law provide for changing the order of basic pension payments definition. First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a sitting of the Interdepartmental Commission on the regulation of business activity. The roundtable has considered the results of the analysis of the impact of new regulation instruments in the construction sphere. The new mechanisms were positively assessed by the National Entrepreneurship Chamber. The participants of the meeting also approved the introduction of the following mechanisms: accreditation of engineering companies specializing in management of construction projects; accreditation of legal entities specializing in technical supervision and technical inspection of buildings of any type; accreditation of private centers specializing in certification of specialists of the construction sphere. Introduction of the mentioned instruments will provide a multiplicative effect in management of construction projects, in the sphere of technical supervision and inspection and in the work of the certification centers. Today in Ukimet Uiy First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a conference call on preparation for heating season. "Preparation of facilities for the heating season 2015-2016 is being carried out according to schedules agreed with the utilities. In 2015 it was planned to overhaul 9 power blocks, 59 power boilers and 47 turbines. At present, there have been repaired 4 power blocks, 30 power boilers and 20 turbines. Heating networks readiness for the heating season is 60%, education facilities - 79%, health care facilities - 75%, residential houses - 63%," the statement released by the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister reads.

Heat sources up to 100 Gcal/h require 1 883 thousand tons of coal and 230 thousand tons of fuel oil. Meanwhile, 591 thousand tons of coal and 54 thousand tons of fuel oil are already stored up.

Following the meeting Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed the Ministry of Energy to organize permanent monitoring of the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating season. Administration offices of regions, cities of Astana and Almaty are instructed to ensure full implementation of all repair campaigns and planned activities.