GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan plans to increase export of local products and put in order work of trade sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan plans to increase the volume of export to Kyrgyzstan and works on improvement of the pension system and it also intends to put in order the work of the trade sector.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan has developed a master plan on development of fodder production by 2020 in order to provide assistance in development of the sector, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Saparkhan Omarov told at the roundtable in the Majilis on Tuesday.

According to the Deputy Minister, in order to support the plants specializing in production of feeding stuff, the ministry implements the program on partial subsidization of the cost of the feeding stuff. As of today, the capacities of the feeding stuff producing plants allow to make about 1.9 million tons of the combined fodder a year. However, they are working only to 30-40% of their capacity.

Kazakhstan and India will launch a joint project on drilling of the first oil well with the participation of Indian investments in Kazakhstan. It was informed during the official visit of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Kazakhstan.

Besides, the Parliament of Kazakhstan ratified the agreement on Kyrgyzstan's accession to the EEU. Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev told about the measures taken to protect the market of Kazakhstan from the inflow of cheaper products including cars from Kyrgyzstan and about the advantages of the its accession to journalists on July 7. According to him, cars imported to Kyrgyzstan before January 1, 2014 and meeting the requirements of the Customs Union will be allowed to be brought to Kazakhstan only.

One of the advantages will be Kyrgyzstan cancelling customs duties for Kazakhstani flour, which make 9 tenge per one kilogram. "These obstacles will be removed and we are going to have the free access," K. Uskenbayev noted.

According to Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev, it will to increase the export of grain and flour to Kyrgyzstan by 50-60% by 2020.

Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Egypt to Kazakhstan Haytham Kamel Ibrahim. The sides discussed the prospects of the Kazakh-Egyptian cooperation in the sphere of healthcare. Besides, the issues regarding supplying of medicines and medical equipment from Egypt to Kazakhstan were discussed as well as the issue regarding establishment of experience exchange system between the specialists of the two countries.

Head of the Committee of State Revenue of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Daulet Ergozhin informed that the committee planned to propose the Parliament to amend the Law "On trade and commercial activity".

"According to our information, about 50% of the trade turnover of Almaty city is ensured by the markets. They use cash payment there. We cannot control that sphere. Therefore, we propose to take measures. First of all, all the commercial activity has to be held in shopping centers by 2018-2019. We have to leave this medieval trading system alone and start to live in the modern world," D. Ergozhin said.

According to him, in Germany and France, the trade turnover of the shopping centers makes about 95% and only 5% falls at flea markets and fairs. D. Ergozhin thinks Kazakhstan has to arrange this system and put it order.