GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan resolving problem of unemployment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan resolves the problem of unemployment and the training of qualified personnel.

Last week, Prime Minister Karim Massimov had a meeting with the Head of State. Massimov reported on the key issues of the implementation of state programs "Nurly Zhol" and the industrial-innovative development of the country. President was informed about the key issues of implementation of state programs including Nurly Zhol and the industrial-innovative development of the country.

In addition Mr. Massimov presented the preliminary results of the National Commission for modernization aimed at the implementation of the five institutional reforms. Prime Minister chaired a Government meeting which discussed aspects of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO. Minister of Economic Integration Zhanar Aitzhanova said the final meeting of the working group was held in Geneva on June 22. Following the meeting, there was official announcement of completion of negotiations on the terms of Kazakhstan's accession to WTO. Following the negotiations which lasted 5 years, Kazakhstan has managed to defend the opportunity to provide state support for agriculture in the amount of 8.5% of the gross value of agricultural production while the WTO standard rate is 5% This support will enable the Government to provide assistance to the AIC on an annual basis within the framework of program "Agribusiness 2020". Heads of central government agencies also made reports at the meeting. They reported on measures to comply industry standards and the legislative base with the WTO requirements. The Prime Minister spoke about the fight against extremism. At Central Asia Regional Conference on Countering Violent Extremism in Astana he said that Kazakhstan strongly condemns the violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations. "We need to establish mutually beneficial dialogue with functional forces ready to counter violent extremism. We have to continue the work on further strengthening of contacts and development of cooperation between special forces and departments," said Karim Massimov. K. Massimov also noted that the implementation of the Plan of the nation "100 specific steps" to further reform the state and society will be the main response to the global and domestic challenges. At a briefing Central Communications Service Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Yesengazy Imangaliyev said that technical colleges of Kazakhstan will be teaching according to new programs since 2015. According to the Ministry of Investment and Development, 257 regional and republican projects requiring 46600 people for their implementation will be implemented in 2015-2019. In particular, contracts in the sphere of technical and vocational education between "Kasipkor" Holding and 10 partner colleges on development of technical colleges of Kazakhstan have been signed. According to him, 8 new educational programs with the consideration of international practices and requirements of the industrialization are being developed in Kazakhstan now. Another 16 educational programs will be developed in 2017-2018. Two colleges start new 8 programs this year. Vice-Minister of Health and Social Development Birjan Nurymbetov reported 322 thousand unemployed and self-employed Kazakhstanis will receive assistance in finding jobs in 2015. According to his words, there are about 455 thousand unemployed and 585 thousand self-employed people who applied for help to employment centers. The industrialization of the country gives an opportunity for addressing the issues of employment for these categories of people. The Deputy Minister noted that 153 thousand people had already been employed over the first 5 months of the year.