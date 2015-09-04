GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan to increase state support of export-oriented enterprises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is widely celebrating the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. The Government will refocus the program of state support on small and medium business enterprises with competitive advantages.

Last week, President Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to China. During the visit there were signed 11 documents including an agreement on economic and trade cooperation worth $ 23 billion. Basically, these documents are aimed at the expansion of collaboration between Kazakhstan and China in the creation of new processing facilities. Deputy Prime Minister Berdybek Saparbayev made a working trip to Kyzylorda region where he got acquainted with the prices for socially important food products. During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister noted that the prices are generally stable. Director of the Department of Culture and Arts of the Ministry of Culture and Sports Aktoty Rayymkulova at a press conference in CCS reported that Kazakhstan arranges various events dedicated to the historic milestone - the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. "These events are an important part of the Mangilik Yel ("Eternal Nation") idea suggested by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. They also contribute greatly to the development of Kazakhstani identity".

She also noted that since early 2015 Kazakhstan has held over 300 cultural events and over 50 scientific conferences dedicated to the Kazakh Khanate. Scientific-practical conferences, exhibitions and sport events are held countrywide to mark one of the most important dates in Kazakhstan's history. Vice-Minister of National Economy Timur Zhaksylykov at a briefing in CCS said that the implementation of the "National Champions" program will increase internal investments and create 15 thousand work places and workforce productivity. "According to the calculations, the growth of internal direct investments in terms of the programme will amount to 750 million dollars and about 15 thousand work places will be created," Zhaksylykov said. He added that the workforce productivity will be increased by 20-30%. The programme provides for diversification of the economy by selecting concrete companies from different sectors of economy.

According to the Vice Minister, the "Baiterek" holding has selected 32 export oriented companies. Mr. Zhaksylykov also noted that Kazakhstan will expand powers of business ombudsman. "This year, Head of State announced the initiative of the five institutional reforms and adopted a Plan of the nation "100 specific steps". In order to implement the plan there has been developed the legislation to strengthen the institute of business ombudsman to protect the interests of entrepreneurs. According to the law the legal status of the business ombudsman will be enhanced," said Mr. Zhaksylykov.

The business ombudsman will be entitled to send a request to the prosecuting authorities in case of disagreement with the position of state bodies in order to address the complaints of entrepreneurs. It is proposed that the business ombudsman will be appointed by a decree of the President. In addition a business ombudsman will annually report to the President.