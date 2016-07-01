GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstani mining and smelting enterprises to preserve workplaces

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The EBRD mulls granting loans for implementation of several projects in Kazakhstan. The Government asks mining and smelting enterprises to preserve workplaces. Kazakhstan is to tighten control of anthrax burial sites countrywide.

This week Prime Minister of Kazakhstan participated in a roundtable with representatives of the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Participants of the event discussed bilateral cooperation, current economic situation in Kazakhstan as well as measures assumed by the Kazakh Government in that sphere.



Within the framework of the roundtable the sides inked two loan agreements on implementation of projects in two regions of Kazakhstan. According to preliminary agreement, the EBRD will look into the possibility to grant a loan to JSC "Airport Korkyt-Ata" in Kyzylorda city for construction of a new passenger terminal and modernization of its infrastructure. The Government and the Kyzylorda region akimat (administration) are expected to co-finance the project. The EBRD will also consider a 10-mln loan for modernization of municipal heating in Uralsk.



On June 27, Prime Minister Massimov familiarized with the functioning of an airport during his working trip in Karaganda region. At the airport he was briefed on the security measures taken at transportation facilities of the region. While in the region, the head of the Government also surveyed the construction process of "Zhanuya" residential complex built within the state program on development of regions till 2020.



The Prime Minister also paid a visit to a kindergarten in Karaganda city constructed under the Nurly Zhol Program. According to first deputy akim (governor) of the region Mr. Duissebayev, the kindergarten for 320 children will be commissioned this month.



During his visit to the Karaganda State Technical University Karim Massimov familiarized with its academic process, new curriculum, surveyed the exhibition of innovative projects, laboratories of innovative technologies as well as KarSTU - SchneiderElectric, KarSTU - MitsubishiElectric and KazPromAvtomatika training centers. Afterwards, he paid a visit to a specialized Public Service Center where he was familiarized with the work of the State Corporation "Government for Citizens".



Prime Minister Massimov met with management of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau and requested them to preserve job places. "Arcelor Mittal Temirtau is one of the major enterprises in the region and in the country. You employ a lot of people. I would like to wish you to preserve the workplaces despite the difficulties," Massimov said at the meeting dedicated to the situation in mining industry.



Next day Karim Massimov chaired a session of the Government where he tasked to tighten control of anthrax burial sites countrywide after the recent anthrax outbreak in Karaganda region.



"Yesterday we held the session dedicated to the anthrax outbreak in Karaganda region. The security at the anthrax burial sites is spinning out of control. We need to sort this problem out. I gave the corresponding instruction yesterday," he said drawing attention of members of the Government to lack of veterinary control in the regions.



On June 29, Prime Minister Massimov held a meeting of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Welfare Fund in Astana. Public hearings on transformation of the fund are to be held in the Parliament this autumn. The program of transformation of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Welfare Fund has been implemented since 2014 and is called to reform its activity and daughter companies and enhance competitiveness of the fund. The first stage of the transformation program will be completed by the end of 2017.