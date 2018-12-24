Government mulls over ensuring public order and security of citizens

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, has chaired today a meeting on ensuring public order and security of citizens, on creating a culture of zero tolerance for offenses, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Ministers, governors of regions (via video conference), the leadership team of the Interior Ministry and territorial police departments participated in the meeting.



Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov reported on the criminal situation in the country, the measures being taken against thefts, to prevent domestic violence and juvenile delinquency, and on ensuring public order and road safety.

The attendees discussed the tasks arising from the Presidential State-of-the-Nation Address "Growing welfare of Kazakh citizens: Increase in income and quality of life" and measures for the practical implementation of the 2019-2021 Roadmap for the Modernization of the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Besides, the governors of the country's regions and the heads of the police departments reported on the activities being done by crime prevention commissions, the measures taken to combat crime and guard the rule of law, improve the quality of public services provided to the population, register population, introduce digitization into administrative and criminal procedures, and enhance the rule of law and discipline among the personnel.

Particular attention was given to bolstering the role of local police inspectors; building local police stations within housings, and further developing the institution of school inspectors.