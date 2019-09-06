Government obliged to listen to its citizens, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Government is obligated to listen to its citizens,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted taking the floor at the first session of the National Public Confidence Council underway in Nur-Sultan.

«It is high time to give an impetus to the political competition, to expand citizens’ actual participation in the country’s political life, contribute to development of the multi-party system. The Government should listen to its citizens and the most important is to hear them,» Tokayev went on.

He also stressed that the country should overload its social policy. The national economy should work for people’s visible welfare gain.