    Government of Kazakhstan and World Bank continue work on improvement of Kazakhstan&#39;s positions in Doing Business Index

    17:33, 16 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting on the issues regarding the position of Kazakhstan in the Doing Business Index of the World Bank, the press service of the Government of Kazakhstan informs.

    Augusto Lopez-Claros, the Director of Global Indicators Group at the World Bank Group, Saroj Kumar Jha, the World Bank Country Director for Central Asia and Lyudmila Butenko, the permanent representative of the Bank in Kazakhstan took part in the meeting.

    The Kazakh side informed the representatives of the World Bank about the measures taken by the country for improvement of the positions in the Doing Business Index.

    The sides agreed to continue the work aimed at improvement of the position of Kazakhstan in the Doing Business Index in 2015.

