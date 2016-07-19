Government of Kazakhstan honors memory of deceased in terrorist attack in Almaty minute of silence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the regular meeting the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan honored the memory of the deceased in the terrorist act in Almaty with a minute of silence, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

"Yesterday in Almaty the law-enforcement agencies conducted a special anti-terrorist operation. The situation in the southern capital and in the region as a whole is stable and under full control. Unfortunately, we bereaved people's life. In the pursuance of the duties, the law enforcement officers and civilians were killed. I express my condolences to all the bereaved families and relatives. The policemen stopped terrorism at the expense of their lives.

They remained faithful to the oath and military duty to the end. I propose to honor the memory of the victims with a minute of silence," Prime Minister Karim Massimov said.



Recall, yesterday a terrorist act took place in Almaty. It was an assault to a building of Almaly district police office and National security Committee Department. As a result six people were killed, four of them were police officers. Red level of terrorist threat was declared in Almaty. The attacker was detained, it appeared to be Ruslan Kulikbaev, previously convicted, a native of Kyzylorda region. The Minister of Internal Affairs declared that was initiated a criminal case on four articles: "Terrorism", "Murder", "Attack on public facilities" and "Use of violence against the public authorities".