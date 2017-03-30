Government official blamed for fatal car crash in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Local government official Khaidar Koshchanov is to blame for a fatal road accident that happened in the town of Uralsk in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from Uralskaya Nedelya newspaper. Koshchanov is the deputy of local maslikhat.

According to reports, on March 29 Koshchanov was driving his Toyota SUV and didn't give way to a VAZ-21703 vehicle. The VAZ car crashed into the SUV and then rammed into an Audi 80 vehicle parked on the roadside.



As a result of the collision, VAZ driver Vyacheslav Lopukhin aged 22 and his 63-year-old passenger Nadezhda Kondrashkina died at the scene. The Audi 80 driver sustained head injury.



The local police are investigating.