Government OKs Healthcare Development state program

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin considered the results of the implementation of «Densaulyq» State Healthcare Development Program for 2016-2019, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prime Minister.

Over 3 years about KZT513 billion has been allocated for the implementation of «Densaulyq» State Program.

«The First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev gave specific instructions to improve the quality of medical care and increase the expenditures for primary health care to 60%. The Head of the State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to take measures to prevent morbidity and promote healthy lifestyle,» said Mamin.

The head of government emphasized that within the framework of the new State program, a public health service will be modernized to form compliance to healthy lifestyle among the population.

The prime minister noted that the development of primary medical care centers in the regions of the country is underway.

The Prime Minister added that wages of doctors and nurses will be increased two-fold. In general, the burden per doctor will be equaled to OECD standards,» said Mamin.

The head of government noted plans aimed at improving the investment climate within medical industry.

«KZT2.8 trillion will be attracted to this industry including KZT2.2 trillion of private investments. The investments will finance the construction of 431 healthcare facilities including 19 new multidisciplinary hospitals of international level», Mamin said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the measures will improve the medical infrastructure in general, reduce the incidence rate and increase the average life expectancy of Kazakhstanis to 75 years.