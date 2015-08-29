Government OKs package of bills of socio-economic bloc

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Prime Minister Karim Massimov has held a meeting of the Government which considered and approved a package of bills of socio-economic unit.

Finance Minister B. Sultanov presented the draft law "On republican budget for 2016-2018". The minister said that the main objectives of the three-year budget are to ensure a balanced budget and economic security. In addition, the budget provides for the reduction of dependence on external sources of capital through the adoption of minimum deficit, support of socially vulnerable population and stimulation the economy through the implementation of state and industry programs. He also said that this year the Government will review public and industry programs to suspend some non-priority areas. According to the press service of the Government, the meeting has also approved more than 30 bills relating to the implementation of 5 institutional reforms and the Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps." The sitting also approved the draft law "On guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of Kazakhstan for 2016-2018". The bill provides for the allocation of the annual guaranteed transfer in the amount of KZT 2.3 trillion. In addition, members of the Government have discussed the preparations for the new academic year. Following the discussion, the Prime Minister gave instructions to the concerned government agencies.