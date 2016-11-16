Government prioritizes Burabay resort area’s development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin has held today a meeting for discussing development of the Schuchinsk-Burabay resort area, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

Addressing the attendees, Mamin noted the importance of implementation of the 2012-2016 Schuchinsk-Burabay Resort Area Development Plan and said that the President of the country gives much attention to establishment of an appropriate infrastructure in this unique resort.

Governor of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin reported about the course of implementation of the 2nd stage of the Plan.

“We have almost finished implementing the 2nd stage of the Plan which includes 85 objectives. 47 of them have been fulfilled, 38 ones are under implementation. Priority issues are heat- and water-supply, construction of a sewerage system, roads repair and construction,” Kulagin said.

The region focuses also on development of its tourist infrastructure.

The amount of investments in Burabay district in recent years has made 58bln tenge (22bln tenge – from budget and 36bln tenge from private sources). These funds were spent on construction of 48 hotels and recreation facilities. 203 similar facilities are functioning to date across Burabay and the volume of their services has increased fivefold. The capacity of the resort area has increased 2.5-fold and it can accept now up to 9,000 people simultaneously. The inflow of tourists rises annually. Thus, over 500,000 tourists visit Burabay in summer only, and 1mln people come here every year.

Upon completion of the meeting, Mamin expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the 2nd stage of the Schuchinsk-Burabay resort area development and stressed that all the objectives set in the Plan must be fulfilled in a proper and timely manner.