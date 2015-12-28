Government reserve for urgent needs and emergency situations in 2015 remained untouched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -The government reserve provided for urgent needs and emergency situations was not used in 2015, Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov informed at the CCS press conference.

"Last year we had budget money of the national budget that was not developed, and it totaled KZT 40 bln. This year, it varies from 15 to 20 bln tenge. However, the major part of the budget money that wasn't developed is the government reserve for urgent needs and emergency situations," the minister explained.

According to him, it is not considered as a nonfulfillment of the budget.

He noted that the indicator of development of the budget is close to 100%.