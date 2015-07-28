Government to consider bill on foreign companies’ participation in local tenders
15:46, 28 July 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO foreign companies will be able to participate in public procurement in Kazakhstan. This will be possible after the corresponding package of legislation will be submitted to the Parliament, said Deputy Finance Minister Ruslan Beketayev at a press conference in CCS.
He informed that the necessary documents were signed and the corresponding package of legislation will be introduced to the Parliament in September the current year.