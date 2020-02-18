Government to cut non-priority spending by 128.6 billion tenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the participants discussed the Presidential instructions to reduce non-priority expenditures of the state and quasi-state sectors, primeminister.kz reported.

First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov reported on the ongoing work in this direction.

As per the results of the work of state bodies, akimats, national holdings and national companies, the total amount of costs proposed to cut amounted to 128.6 billion tenge, including 23 billion tenge from central government agencies, 26.6 billion tenge from regions and 79 billion tenge from quasi-public sector entities.

«Akimats need to make decisions on the expenditures of local budgets through maslikhats of the corresponding budget levels to reduce these expenditures,» said Mamin.

The head of government commissioned the heads of national holdings and companies to take appropriate corporate decisions in the framework of boards of directors and board meetings to reduce proposed costs.