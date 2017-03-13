Government to discuss implementation of healthcare development program Mar 14

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Tomorrow Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev will chair a regular video conference of the Government of Kazakhstan. It is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. Astana time at Ukimet Uiy, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Progress of implementation of the Densaulyk Healthcare Development State Program for 2016-2019 and draft law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of social security" are on the agenda of the session.



The session of the Government of Kazakhstan will be aired live by primeminister.kz.



Following the results of the session, reps of the ministries of healthcare, economy, labor and social protection of population will hold a press conference at the press center of the Government.