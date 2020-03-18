Government to ensure prices stability and uninterrupted food supply

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has held today a video conference of the State Commission for Ensuring State of Emergency, Kazinform reports.

«As you know, the Head of State set a task to ensure uninterrupted supply of citizens with food and essential goods. Given the current situation, it is necessary to quickly respond and take measures to provide the market with food,» Askar Mamin said.

As the PM’s press service informed, the ministries of finance and trade were commissioned to address the issue of removing import duties on essential food stuffs in order to uninterruptedly supply them to the domestic market.

Governors of the regions were commissioned to monitor the current pricing situation with essential food stuffs on a daily basis and, if needed, to adopt prompt measures (such as setting price limits and intervening).

The Prime Minister commissioned the local administrations to allocate additional budgetary funds in order to form regional food products stabilization funds.

The PM also instructed to adopt necessary measures to ensure sanitary and epidemiological security of the transit corridor.