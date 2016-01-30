Government to grant up to USD 20 mln for youth corps development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov presented the bill "On Ratification of the Grant Agreement on Youth Corps Development" at a sitting of the Senate deputies this week.

The Agreement with the World Bank aims at motivating young people - namely those from low-income, unemployed, disabled and other socially disadvantaged groups of population - to the implementation of social projects and earning money.

The Agreement provides for financing of socially useful projects initiated by young people aged from 18 to 29. These could be the projects on leisure organization, helping disabled people, tutoring, consulting the youth, landscaping, protection of animals etc.

In general, the Agreement will let to finance up to 1,700 projects which will involve around 8,500 young people and about 100 youth organizations.

South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions will be the first pilot regions to test the project.

The cost of each project must not exceed 4 thousand U.S. dollars (6 months of work). Besides, the initiators will be paid a monthly allowance ranging from 140 to 325 U.S. dollars.

The project will be implemented in 2016-2017.

As earlier reported, on January 28, 2016 the plenary session of the Senate approved the draft law "On ratification of the Grant Agreement (Youth Corps Development Project) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the administrator of the One Donor Trust Fund for energy efficiency raising and youth corps development program)."

"The project will be financed by the Swiss Trust fund. The amount of the grant makes 21 mln 763 thousand U.S. dollars. The grant is non-repayable," Aslan Sarinzhipov said.

Source: Press service of Education and Science Ministry