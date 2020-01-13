  • kz
    Government to hold weekly session Jan 14

    12:58, 13 January 2020
    
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 14, the Government of Kazakhstan will hold its weekly session, primeminister.kz informs.

    The agenda of the session will include:

    • preliminary results of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development and 2019 national budget utilization;

    • measures to stabilize prices for socially significant food products;

    • concept of the 2020-2030 State Program for Water Resources Management;

    Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov is expected to hold a press conference following the session.


    Government of Kazakhstan Government
