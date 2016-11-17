  • kz
    Government to pay citizens for reporting about planned terrorist attacks

    21:31, 17 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan has approved the regulation on payment of cash reward to the individuals for information that helps prevent or suppress planned terror attacks.

     As per the regulation, the payments will be made from the  budget by an authorized anti-terrorist structure.

    The amount of reward varies from 750 to 1,000 monthly calculation indexes. 1 MCI in Kazakhstan equals to 2,121 tenge or $6.21. So, Kazakhstanis will be paid from 1,590,750 to 2,121,000 tenge ($4,660 - $6,214) for assisting the law-enforcement bodies to prevent terrorist attacks across the country.

    The regulation enters into force from Jan 1, 2017.

     

