Government to preserve free guaranteed volume of medical treatment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The high-ranking officials of the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare and Social Protection held a press conference in Astana today, Kazinform reports. One of the questions raised was the provision of state guaranteed medical treatment after Kazakhstan shifts to mandatory health insurance in 2017.

“Despite the introduction of mandatory health insurance system, we will preserve the guaranteed volume of medical treatment which will be financed by the government, regardless of whether the patients hold insurance cards or not. These are emergency care, immunization, treatment of socially important diseases like tuberculosis, psychiatric diseases etc. It means, the Government will guarantee free treatment of such diseases which do not depend on human behavior, his or her life style and the treatment of which must be guaranteed by the state in any case,” Vice Minister Elzhan Birtanov said.

According to Birtanov, other services such as primary medical-sanitary care, consultations of specialized doctors, diagnostics, hospital care, high-technological services, rehabilitation, palliative care and additional medicine assistance will be included in the mandatory health insurance package.

The provision of guaranteed volume of the guaranteed medical care will be sponsored by the Government, while health insurance services will be financed through the special Mandatory Health Insurance Fund.

The Fund will be established this year and will start functioning since January 1, 2017.

The Law “On introduction of mandatory health insurance” was signed by the President of Kazakhstan in November 2015.