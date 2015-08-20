  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Government to retain prices for essential commodities in nearest outlook - Massimov

    13:49, 20 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Kazakh Government Karim Massimov promised there will be no price outburst for essential commodities in the nearest time.

    "Today, at the Government's sitting I have commissioned all regional governors to establish special food price control offices to keep the prices for essential commodities under control for the nearest time. As for the long-term outlook, market only will determine their price. The government will ensure equal access to the market and will support the socially disadvantaged groups of population," he said.

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Government New Economic Policy 2015 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!