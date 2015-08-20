Government to retain prices for essential commodities in nearest outlook - Massimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Kazakh Government Karim Massimov promised there will be no price outburst for essential commodities in the nearest time.

"Today, at the Government's sitting I have commissioned all regional governors to establish special food price control offices to keep the prices for essential commodities under control for the nearest time. As for the long-term outlook, market only will determine their price. The government will ensure equal access to the market and will support the socially disadvantaged groups of population," he said.