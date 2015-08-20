Government to subsidize reduced working hours

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan plans to subsidize the reduced working hours of the skilled workers. First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has said it at a brieifng held at the office of the Central Communications Service in Astana today.

According to him, such measures are outlined in the Employment 2020 Program. The Government is developing currently a map of workers' release by the regions and enterprises and by categories of their qualification, he said.

"For example, if the working day of the skilled workers is reduced from 8 to 6 hours, the Government will subsidize two thirds of their lost income," he explained.

Besides, the Employment 2020 program provides for allocation of grants for the skilled workers to let them take additional training and refresher courses.