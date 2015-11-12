Government to support innovators - Massimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, delivering a speech at the "Kazakhstan - New Global Innovation Hub" international forum in Astana, Prime Minister Karim Massimov promised that his Cabinet would support the innovators.

"The way of development of innovations and startups is complicated. Not all of you attending today's event will achieve a 100% success. You may achieve success, and then you will fall. You have to rise up and move forward. This is the pleasure of doing business," he said. According to the PM, the Government's objective now is to create the institutions which would support the innovators. "Each country and every Prime Minister dreams to have a Silicon Valley, but not each country is able to achieve it. Sometimes, we introduce too much regulations or designate other ways of development. Our objective is to let you generate your own ideas and we will help you in this process," Massimov concluded.