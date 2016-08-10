Government used almost half of funds earmarked for Nurly Zhol Program in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov has revealed that the Government of Kazakhstan used almost half of the funds earmarked from the state budget for implementation of the Nurly Zhol Program in 2016.

Minister Sultanov said at the session of the Government on Wednesday that the Kazakh Government used 47% of the funds allotted from the state budget for implementation of the Nurly Zhol Program in 2016.



"The total annual amount makes 769.6 billion tenge, including the bonded loan worth 266 billion tenge. As of August 8, 236 billion tenge or 47% of total amount has been used," said Sultanov.



Minister Sultanov added that the funds required for the expansion of the passenger terminal of the Astana International Airport and the construction of the new Zhezkazgan-Beineu railway line has been channeled to the full extent. 60% of funds required for the construction of the ferry complex in the Kuryk port have been channeled as well.



"As for the Ministry of Education and Science, there are still issues regarding heating supply companies," he said.



In his words, state bodies and akimats (local administrations) sent requests to review the financing plans in order to avoid accumulation of funds at the end of the year.