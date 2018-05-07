  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Government vacates post as Putin takes office as Russia's president

    17:40, 07 May 2018
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian government has stepped down as Vladimir Putin assumed office as Russian President on Monday. 

    According to the Cabinet's press service, Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decree on the government's resignation after the newly-elected president took office.

    The Cabinet's duty to resign in full force after the president assumes office is enshrined in Article 116 of Russia's Constitution. Customarily after that the prime minister, his deputies and ministers switch to the status of "interim" officials until a new Cabinet is formed, TASS reports.

    For full version go to 

    Tags:
    Russia Politics World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!