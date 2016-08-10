Government vows to finish Almaty-Kapchagay motorway this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of the 104 km-long Almaty-Kapchagay motorway is planned to be finished this year.

Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister of Investment and Development, reported on the progress of construction of the motorway at the session of the Government chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov on Wednesday.



According to him, 72 km of the Almaty-Kapshagay motorway has already been put into commission. The project will be finished this year.



Minister Kassymbek revealed that over 329 billion tenge had been earmarked for road and transport projects in 2016.



"Out of 329, 145 billion tenge or 44% of total sum has already been spent," he noted, adding that the rest of the sum will be used in the upcoming months.