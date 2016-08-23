Government was proposed to establish inter-departmental youth affairs commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov held a meeting in Taraz on state youth policy development, pm.kz reported.

Problems of the youth, youth police were one of the issues discussed by the PM during his visit to Zhambyl region.

Among other questions raised employment, education, prevention of religious extremism and terrorism, reduction of digital gap and ensuring equal access to education, as well as the problems of outflow of young people abroad.

Chairman of Kazakhstan 2050 National Movement Danat Zhumin noted that there is a number of problems and inconsistencies that must be resolved in implementation of the state youth policy and proposed to establish an interdepartmental commission on youth affairs.

«I agree that we need to create such a commission. I will lead it myself, " the Prime Minister stated in support of the youth leader.

Head of the Research and Education Fund "Synergy" A. Nysanov noted that in many countries, projects which grew out of Youth Initiatives, had much higher capitalization than many state-owned companies. He proposed forming an analytical working group with the most active startups in the country, in order to develop a system of startups for these successful projects.

During the meeting, many other proposals were presented: restarting youth movement of Kazakhstan, development of Zhasyl El project, target work with students studying abroad, implementation of the Teach and Travel project (teaching English in rural schools), modern approaches to the organization of youth employment, and

mechanisms of involving youth in the development of the state.

The participants proposed to reorganize libraries into modern information centers, to revive Jas Sakshy youth troops, to strengthen information-explanatory activities as well as to attract students to the election of rectors and evaluation of their work.

Head of the regional HQ of Zhasyl El youth labor groups I.Myrzakhmetov raised the issue of untimely payment of salaries. The Prime Minister immediately instructed the Ministry of Education and Science to find out the reasons for the delay of payments and resolve the situation.

Head of the Youth Policy Department of Kostanay region K.Alimzhanov, Director of the Youth Congress of Kazakhstan Association A.Sabitov as well as young entrepreneurs A.Nurlanova and M.Magzhan made reports at the meeting.

Minister of Education E.Sagadiyev, Minister of Information and Communications D.Abayev and Minister of Culture and Sport A. Mukhamediuly answered the participants’ questions.

Other regions of the country were also able to participate in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister and representatives of government agencies responded to all suggestions and comments.

For reference:

Youth policy issues are under special control of the Government of Kazakhstan. Due to "Youth Practice", "Employment-2020", "With diploma - to the village", "Serpіn-2050" and "Zhasyl El» programs, the Government of Kazakhstan promotes the employment of young professionals.

Youth youth makes up 25.3% of the population of Zhambyl region.

There are 12 youth resource centers, 12 registered youth council and 80 youth organizations in the region.