Governments of Caspian littoral states ink agreement on trade and economic co-op

BAKU. KAZINFORM Governments of Caspian littoral states have signed an agreement on trade and economic cooperation in Turkmenistan’s Avaza, Trend reports citing the Turkmen government.

The meetingparticipants focused the role and place of the region's economies in the globalsystem of world economic relations, the potential for expanding cooperation inthe areas of the digital economy and special economic zones (SEZ). The agendaalso included the possibility of implementing joint investment projects andprograms.

The «Stabilitythrough joint development» approach, which reflects the economic needs of eachCaspian state, was chosen as the optimal form of partnership.

The meetingfocused on the importance of the Convention on the Legal Status of the CaspianSea, signed in August 2018 at the end of the Fifth Caspian Summit.

The possibilitiesof creating joint ventures were discussed. During the meeting, specialattention was paid to the exchange of experience in the formation anddevelopment of special free economic zones (SEZ), which today are an integralpart of world economic relations.

One of the itemson the agenda was the simplification of the visa regime, which in the futurewill have a positive impact on the economic growth of the region.