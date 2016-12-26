Governments of Kazakhstan and Russia approved concept of further cooperation on Baikonur

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the working visit of President of Kazakhstan to St. Petersburg two documents on cooperation on Baikonur space complex were signed, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the RoK Ministry of Defense and Space Industry, today First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin signed the Concept of further cooperation on Baikonur complex.

The Concept has been developed according to the arrangements of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia regarding the study of the prospects of cooperation on the Baikonur complex and is designed till 2050.

The Concept validates the arrangements of the parties to jointly develop (upgrade) the infrastructure of the spaceport and the city of Baikonur, raise investments, create new jobs, build housing, develop tourism, implement new forms of the economic relations under the conditions of lease relations. But the main aspect is implementation of new joint space projects based on the available infrastructure of the spaceport, and first of all, the Bayterek project.

Within implementation of the Concept it is planned to develop the joint program of long-term development of Baikonur.

Today in St. Petersburg RoK Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Beybut Atamkulov and General Director of the Russian state corporation of space activities Roskosmos Igor Komarov signed the Protocol on modification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on the status of the city of Baikonur, and the procedure of formation of and the status of its executive bodies as of December 23, 1995.

The protocol provides for additional inclusion of ten state agency subdivisions into the list of Kazakhstan state bodies functioning in the city of Baikonur,.

"Signing of the protocol is necessary to ensure accomplishment of a number of state functions by RoK state bodies and to ensure the rights of citizens to receive the state services as per Kazakhstan standards", - is said in the press release of the Ministry.