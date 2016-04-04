Governor briefs mass media on Akmola region's socioeconomic indicators

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin reported on some socioeconomic indicators of the region at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Monday.

"Akmola region is ranked second in terms of commissioning of housing and construction works since the beginning of 2016", Sergey Kulagin stated.



According to Mr. Kulagin, over 282,000 square meters of housing have been commissioned in the region over the past couple of months.



He also noted that 200 billion tenge has been recently invested into the region's economy.



"Despite difficult weather conditions, local agrarians managed to harvest 4.7 million grains last year. So far the region has exported 1.8 million tons of grains," he added.