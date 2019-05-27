  • kz
    Governor briefs President Tokayev on Turkestan development

    21:17, 27 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with akim (governor) of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The Head of State was briefed on the socioeconomic development of Turkestan region.

    Governor Shukeyev also reported to President Tokayev on the progress in Turkestan's development and construction of the key social infrastructure facilities.

    In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions to the governor.

