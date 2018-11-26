Governor General of Canada to visit Kazakhstan for first time ever

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Governor General of Canada Julie Payette will make a working visit to Kazakhstan from 3th to 5th December, for the first time in the history of Kazakhstan-Canada relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Aibek Smadiyarov, Spokesperson for the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told a briefing that the Canadian politician is expected to hold negotiations with Kazakhstan's highest-level leaders in Astana. He informed that the talks are to give a new momentum to the comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-Canada cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Besides, during her visit to Kazakhstan, the Governor General of Canada will see the launch of Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques from the Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station.

"President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Canada in 2003. And on the margins of the G20 Summit in China in September 2016, he met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau," the spokesperson added.