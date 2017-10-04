Governor General of Khorasan Razavi visits Kazakhstan

MASHAD. KAZINFORM - Governor General of Khorasan Razavi Province Alireza Rashidian arrived in Kazakhstan on Tuesday noon.Rashidian is heading a 15-member delegation of provincial economic directors and businessmen during his visit to Kazakhstan.

Director General of Governorate General economic bureau Ali Rasoulian told IRNA that the first schedule for Khorasan Razavi delegation is to attend inauguration ceremony of Iran's exclusive exhibition in Almaty, IRNA reports.

He said that 40 Iranian companies presented their merchandise and products in the fair.

Visit to Technology Park, meeting with Almaty Mayor, holding talks with Iranian businessmen residing in Almaty are among programs of Khorasan Razavi delegation.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Iranian delegation will leave Almaty for Shymkent, capital of South Kazakhstan.

Holding talks with Governor General of South Kazakhstan, industrial and agricultural officials are among programs of the Iranian delegation.

Given to agreed contents of the 12th and 13th joint economic cooperation commission meeting between Iran and Kazakhstan, the delegation is to follow up agreements on agricultural, industrial and tourism issues.

Rasoulian said that extra-territorial cultivation, establishment of direct flight between Mashad and Shymkent by participation of private sector were among axes of talks in the visit.

South Kazakhstan is one of 14th provinces of Kazakhstan with 2.7 million populations.

It is an industrial agricultural region and its main products are flour, cotton, livestock and dairy products.