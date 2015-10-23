Governor of Akmola region checked construction of housing for flood victims (PHOTO)

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Today Governor of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin has visited a construction site of houses for villagers of Tselinograd district who suffered from 2015 spring floods.

According to the press service of the regional administration office, in Kosshy Sergey Kulagin checked the construction of a 45-apartment house. The multi-story building is almost ready. In particular, there have been fully completed exterior sewage network and water supply. At the moment inside-finishing works are carried out. Then the Governor of the region visited Akmol village where another 45-apartment building is being constructed. The residential building is almost ready. In addition, Mr.Kulagin visited Orazak rural area. In a record time 100 semi-detached houses (200 apartments) have been constructed in the village. It bears to remind that in spring 2015 more than 200 private houses were flooded in the settlement. At present 46 houses are put into operation.