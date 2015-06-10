Governor of Almaty region, Consul General of China discuss bilateral coop

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Today the regional administration office of Almaty region has hosted a meeting of the Governor of the region Amandyk Batalov and representatives of the Chinese Consulate headed by Consul General of China in Almaty Zhang Wei.

During the dialogue A. Batalov informed the guests about the socio-economic development of the region, long-term plans and the major projects implemented in Zhetysu. In addition, he focused on such projects as "Khorgos - Eastern Gates" SEZ, construction of "Dry port", construction of "Western Europe - Western China" motorway, as well as activities of the Kazakh-Chinese joint ventures. Mr. Batalov also noted that the Almaty region has great potential for development of agriculture, tourism, and processing industry. In turn, the Consul General Zhang Wei shared his views on cooperation between border regions of the two states. He stressed the need to enhance the relationship between the Almaty region and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as well as the Ili district of China. In addition he noted the importance of creating favorable conditions for business development including simplification of customs procedures, expansion of bilateral relations in the humanitarian sphere, organizing tourism fairs, presentations, business forums. In conclusion of the meeting Amandyk Batalov expressed intention to jointly implement large-scale projects such as Nurly Zhol and the revival of the Great Silk Road.