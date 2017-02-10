Governor of Atyrau region praises young entrepreneurs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev has held a visiting meeting in Makhambetskiy district and visited an exhibition of local entrepreneurs today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In 2016, governor Nogayev visited all seven districts and 72 rural districts of Atyrau region and gave specific instructions on socioeconomic development of those districts. At today's meeting in Makhambetskiydistrict he charged to create a working group consisting of local authorities who will check how the instructions given earlier are implemented.



"The working group will scrutinize the implementation of each instruction. That will be a lesson for officials who let things slide," said Nogayev.







After the meeting, governor Nogayev visited the exhibition of local entrepreneurs. One of the participants of the exhibition young entrepreneur Nurlybek Bissenbayev opened a dombra work shop in Makhambetskiy district thanks to the Business Aimak program (loans for rural business).



Four projects worth 27.4 million tenge have been approved within the framework of the program in the district.



Nurlan Nogayev praised the young entrepreneur and bought a dombra worth 40,000 tenge.