Governor of Kostanay region beats COVID-19

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov has announced he is coronavirus-free, Kazinform reports.

In his official Instagram account governor Mukhambetov revealed that his COVID-19 test had returned negative and he had returned to work.

In his post he urged the residents of the region to follow the restrictive measures imposed in the region.

Archimed Mukhambetov also extended his gratitude to the healthcare workers who continue to fight the virus and wished everyone good health and wellbeing.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the governor of Kostanay region had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.