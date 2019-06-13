  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Governor of Mangistau region named

    19:01, 13 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Serikbai Trumov has been appointed as the Governor of Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the press office of Akorda.

    "To appoint Serikbai Otelgenuly Trumov as the Governor of Mangistau region," the Presidential Decree reads.

    Serikbai Trumov was born in 1964. He graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute (1992).

    He rose through the ranks from concrete finisher at Mangyshlakselstroy-12 (1981) to Mayor of Aktau (2015-2017).

    He has been the Secretary of the Mangistau Regional Maslikhat (local representative body) since November 2017.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Mangistau region Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!