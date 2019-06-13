Governor of Mangistau region named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Serikbai Trumov has been appointed as the Governor of Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the press office of Akorda.

"To appoint Serikbai Otelgenuly Trumov as the Governor of Mangistau region," the Presidential Decree reads.



Serikbai Trumov was born in 1964. He graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute (1992).

He rose through the ranks from concrete finisher at Mangyshlakselstroy-12 (1981) to Mayor of Aktau (2015-2017).

He has been the Secretary of the Mangistau Regional Maslikhat (local representative body) since November 2017.