Governor of N Kazakhstan region holds meeting with Ambassador of Belarus

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus in Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov and advisor - head of the trade and economic service of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Kazakhstan Gennady Klyga have visited North Kazakhstan region.

Welcoming the delegation Governor of North Kazakhstan region Yerik Sultanov spoke about the economic development of the region and cooperation with Belarusian companies. "North Kazakhstan region is mainly an agricultural region. But we are actively developing engineering, manufacturing products for railway, oil and gas industries. We have a lot of opportunities for business development," said Govern of the region Mr. Sultanov. In turn, Anatoly Nichkasov noted that the Belarusian side has made proposals for cooperation in several areas. The meeting announced offers of cooperation in the sphere of railway equipment, electrical insulating materials, agricultural machinery, production of oil and gas equipment, processing of meat and milk. The delegation proposed to consider the establishment of a joint enterprise of woodworking. Following the sitting the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of Kazakhstan and North-Kazakhstan regional administration have signed a memorandum of understanding. The document indicates possible vectors of partnership. Noteworthy that in January-August 2015 the trade turnover of North Kazakhstan region and Belarus amounted to $ 6.2 million. Our agricultural producers are working closely with machine-building enterprises of the Republic of Belarus. In November 2014, a delegation of North-Kazakhstan region visited Minsk to establish trade, economic and industrial cooperation.